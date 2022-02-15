Also this year, on the occasion of the International Epilepsy Day – which was celebrated yesterday – the traditional lighting of some monuments of the main Italian cities was renewed which, starting from the Colosseum, were colored purple. This is an international anniversary, which in Italy sees the Italian League against epilepsy as a promoter – Lice, symbol of the fight against prejudices against this pathology, which is also joined by Ucb, a global biopharmaceutical company, with its Milan office.

For over 30 years, Ucb has been committed to improving the lives of people with epilepsy, through research and development of drugs, contributing to transform the panorama of available treatments. On the occasion of two international congresses dedicated to epilepsy, held at the end of 2021, the company presented new data from studies dedicated to its treatment portfolio: brivaracetam, lacosamide, levetiracetam and midazolam nasal spray (currently approved by the FDA). These data, coming from clinical trials or real life studies, provide further insights into the efficacy and safety profile of the different molecules.

“International Epilepsy Day is designed to celebrate people living with this disease and all those who care for them and to reaffirm that a better quality of life for epilepsy sufferers is now possible”, explains Laura Tassi, president of Lice. “However, it is essential to never let your guard down, never give up: living with epilepsy means dealing with a chronic disease, which has a global impact and involves all dimensions of daily life, from health to relationships with people, schools and the world of work. For this reason it is extremely important to give maximum visibility to this day every year “, he concludes.

From a recent study conducted by Cerismas of the Catholic University, with the support of Ucb Pharma, the importance of focusing on the path of taking charge of the person with epilepsy as a whole, and not only on the individual phases of the disease and get closer to their individual needs also with organizational and technologically innovative solutions for services that are truly ‘at the reach of the individual’. In this regard, Ucb has recently become the majority shareholder of Nile, an independent e-health company, born with the aim of facilitating the path of every person with epilepsy.

Nile’s digital platform consists of an app for people with epilepsy, which allows them to be constantly connected with their care team, attenuating the feeling of uncertainty, which the unpredictability of the disease tends to generateas well as a portal for healthcare professionals, through which they can have an overall and immediate view of the situation of each person being treated, guiding, with the support of data, the decisions to be made.

“Ucb has a deep knowledge of epilepsy and of the challenges that people who suffer from it face every day – declared Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Pharma Italia -. We are using our experience and expertise to continue developing drugs that help improve treatment standards and technology support solutions that address the specific unmet needs of people with epilepsy. In this process – he adds – we consider the alliance with the scientific community and the associations of people with epilepsy, their families and caregivers to be fundamental. Only through their active involvement is it possible to deeply understand the needs and therefore to better orientate clinical research to generate a real impact on the lives of people suffering from this pathology ”, he concludes.