THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 1:27 p.m.



Four people, three men and one woman, aged between 19 and 28, were arrested as alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking crime in Cartagena. Agents from the Narcotics Group of the National Police Station of the port city carried out an investigation into the possible sale of narcotics in a supposed cannabis association located in the San Félix neighborhood.

This activity was verified by the investigators who, after obtaining a court order, carried out two searches, one in the premises that housed said association and the other in the home of the person in charge of it, being able to intervene in total almost 4 kilos of marijuana buds, 50 grams of hashish and 14 grams of cocaine, in addition to a taser gun and nearly 7,000 euros in cash. Within the alleged association, a minor was located who was handed over to his parents.

The detainees are the head of the association, his wife – also a member of the board of directors – and two local managers, one of them with a current search warrant. The woman was released after being heard in a statement, and the three men, who had already been detained on a previous occasion, were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction on Duty