The pharmacist UCB foresees May your turnover continue to grow for a decadeafter the drop in income that it experienced in the previous three years, as reported by the company during the JP Morgan annual conference.

He main driver of this increase will be Bimzelxa medication for plaque psoriasis. Since 2023, it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this indication, and recently for psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa. According to the firm, is on track to achieve successful sales in 2025.

At the end of February, the Belgian will report its financial results for 2024. Likewise, during the event she dropped some clues about these. Prediction a turnover close to 6,000 million euros and an EBITDA margin of between 23 and 24.5%.

UCB noted that in the last 24 months, it has achieved multiple results in the last phases of its active clinical trials. Also has received 25 approvals and launches in Europe, the United States and Japan.

The pharmaceutical company carries out 73.3% of its research in Spain. At the end of 2024, of the 40 that were underway, 44 were being carried out in the country. It is worth mentioning that the Belgian collaborates with more than 60 centers and a total of 154 scientists.

These clinical trials are mainly aimed at the area of ​​immunology, dermatology – specifically psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa –, rheumatology (ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and high-risk osteoporosis) and neurology, where they focus on diseases such as epilepsy.

In Spain, UCB has a catalog of more than ten medicines. They mainly address neurology, immunology and rare diseases. In addition, the company plans to begin marketing its new treatment against myasthenia gravis on the market at the beginning of this year, according to its general director at Iberia, Pau Ricós, to this newspaper in an interview.

On the other hand, relevant agreements have also been announced during the conference. An example is the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies by Johnson & Johnson for 14.31 billion. It is his largest contract announced in at least the last two years.