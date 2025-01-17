TikTok’s latest attempt to avoid its closure in the US has failed. The Supreme Court has unanimously ratified the law approved by Congress and that allows the outgoing president, Joe Biden, to order its closure this Sunday, before passing the keys to the White House to Donald Trump. Everything indicates that the social network has 48 hours of life left in the US, and that any future will involve a sale of its business to an American company.

The key is in the Act to Protect Americans from Applications Controlled by Foreign Enemies, approved last March with an overwhelming majority of congressmen and senators of both parties. President Biden ratified it on April 24. That law gives 270 days for Apps designated as “enemy controlled” move ownership to new owners that do not pose a “threat to the national security” of the United States. If they are put up for sale, the president could extend that limit for three more months. If not, when day 270 passes, they will become prohibited.

In the car, the nine judges of the Supreme Court They flatly reject ByteDance’s argumentsthe parent company of the social network, which alleged that this law attacked its freedom of expression, enshrined in the first amendment of the Constitution.

The magistrates affirm that the The law does not attack TikTok for its content, but for being owned by a Chinese company. “The law is neutral with respect to the messages that appear on TikTok,” the order states, since “it does not attack specific messages.” And, given that “changing the content that appears on the network would not alter the effect of the law”, the conclusion is that “it does not affect your freedom of expression.” Furthermore, the sentence abounds, if a US company bought TikTok, users could continue saying the same things as until now without being affected by this law, so ByteDance’s problem is not its messages, but its nationality. And the US Constitution says nothing about that.

So, the debate becomes about US national security, not about constitutional rights. And the Supreme Court considers that if Congress and the US president agree to label a country as a threat, especially with a bipartisan consensus between Democrats and Republicans, the judges have little more to say on the matter.

Thus, the last word goes directly to the Oval Office. It will be Biden, on his last day in office, this Sunday the 19th, when the 270 days established by law have expired, who will decide whether to close TikTok in the US or he passes the hot potato to Trump. The president-elect asked to be the one to make the decision, but the Supreme Court has respected the deadlines approved by Congress.