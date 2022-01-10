The way in which positive cases of Covid-19 have been known in the Endesa League teams, by dropper and with days of separation between them within the same team that follows the same weekly routine, everything presaged that the two positives UCAM on Saturday could only be the first to appear, since there were several players with symptoms compatible with the disease and the virus may take longer to show its face.

This is precisely why the UCAM underwent new backup PCRs yesterday, the day it had to have traveled to Zaragoza if it had been two positives or went up to only one more, but the tests yielded up to three new infected. In this way, the two games that UCAM had to play in the first round are postponed -the other is Tenerife’s visit, scheduled for Sunday-, although there are already new dates: Tenerife’s hearing will be on the 23rd ( 12.30 pm) and Zaragoza, on the 26th (8.30 pm). The 30th is the limit that the Endesa League has set to try to celebrate all the matches corresponding to the first half of the calendar and these count towards the classification for the Copa del Rey.

Winning percentage



One that, for the moment, is still being established according to the percentage of victories, which in the case of Sito’s is 60% after nine wins and six trips, and that continues to keep them in fourth position in the table as momentary heads of series in the draw.

The clash against Tenerife will be played on the 23rd and that of Zaragoza, three days later



In a new situation compared to last year, prior to vaccines, an ordinary citizen is not obliged to quarantine after having been in close contact with a positive if he has the complete vaccination schedule. In this way, and although this year there are more positives presented than in the outbreak that the UCAM first team experienced 365 days ago, the players who have offered negative results do not have to stop their activity.

Thus, UCAM will continue training with the seven available players, separated into smaller groups as a preventive measure, and carrying out continuous antigen tests that help to carry out better control, as well as new PCRs next week. Those infected, who remain isolated in their homes, will have the first few days of rest until the symptoms mitigate, and then they will continue exercising at home.

Once seven days have passed since the knowledge of their positives, these players will pass new PCRs that determine if they can return to training with their teammates or, on the contrary, they have to extend their confinements.