People’s Artist of the RSFSR Leonid Kuravlev was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the coronavirus hospital in Kommunarka. This became known on Monday, January 10.

As the son of the artist Vasily said, Kuravlev was taken to the hospital with pneumonia, the tests for COVID-19 are negative.

“Leonid Vyacheslavovich is in Kommunarka. Doctors treat him for pneumonia. Tests for covid are negative. We hope for his recovery, and there are reasons for this, according to doctors. This is all information ”, – his words were transmitted to TASS…

Kuravlev was hospitalized on January 5.

“He is in the fourth intensive care unit. A serious condition for several days, ”the hospital said.

In 2017, Kuravlev got into the database of the Ukrainian site “Peacemaker”. People’s Artist of the RSFSR noted that he had not been to Ukraine for many decades.

Leonid Kuravlev was born on October 8, 1936 in Moscow. The actor has the title of Honored and People’s Artist of the RSFSR, as well as the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree. In total, the actor starred in more than 100 films. Particularly popular were his roles in the films “Seventeen Moments of Spring”, “The Golden Calf”, “Ivan Vasilyevich Changes His Profession.”