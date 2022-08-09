UCAM Murcia CF will have a new pre-season test tomorrow at the BeSoccer La Condomina Stadium. The rival will be El Palo FC, within the I BeSoccer Summer Cup Trophy, in a duel that will be played at eight in the afternoon. The presentation of the poster was attended by the vice president José Luis Mendoza, as well as the first team coach, Molo. They were accompanied by Manu Heredia, president of El Palo FC and CEO of the BeSoccer brand, and Juan Antonio Baños, director of the university entity.

The vice president of the Católica club stated that “the tournament arose from a conversation with Heredia, which has ended up materializing in this event that aims to bring First and Second Division teams in the coming seasons.” In addition, the president of El Palo confirmed that “the stadium in the Murcian capital will also host the tournament in future editions, which could change its format to triangular or quadrangular in the coming years.”

Regarding the sports field, Molo said he was “delighted” with the squad: “We have been lucky enough to work with practically the entire squad from day one, and we are seeing a very positive evolution in preparation and at a conceptual level”, assured the coach, who highlights the hunger of the squad for what they are seeing in the preseason: «We have put together a good squad but with a hunger to grow and do things very well. You have to be emotionally balanced throughout the year, but especially in preseason. In El Ejido we play an exceptional game, and in Alzira the sensations are not so positive. These are weeks to mature ideas and be calm », he assured.

“All preseason situations are positive, even the bad ones. We have to meet in all contexts to see the reaction of the players in the goals against, in the bad moments. What we show is looking for the reason for things, talking with them to find future solutions. That is why everything that happens in the preseason is positive”, continued Molo, who valued El Palo FC as one of the most cutting-edge teams in the Andalusian Third Division group.

«I am happy to have a pre-season test with a friendly team, to help us both. It is a team that eight years ago was in Second B and will surely continue to grow. In preseason we pay more attention to ourselves than to our rivals, and the match will surely help us to grow”, concluded the university coach when asked about tomorrow’s rival.

The subscribers of both teams will be able to enter the stadium for free, while general admission will cost five euros.