Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Red Crescent celebrated at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi today the delegation of the Jiu-Jitsu team and its honorable achievements in the World Games in Birmingham, during which they won five colorful medals, two gold, silver and two bronze.

The event was attended by Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General for Support Services of the Red Crescent Authority, Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, and Reef Al Khaja, Director of Marketing Department.

The ceremony was honored by the members of the delegation of our jujitsu team, which included Youssef Al-Bairaq, media specialist, projects and players, Balqis Abdullah, Shamma Al-Kalbani, Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Muhammad Al-Omari, and Faisal Al-Ketbi. The delegation was received by the Jujitsu Federation delegation, Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority.

After receiving the delegation, the team’s heroes visited the Red Crescent Museum and attended a video clip showing the authority’s achievements, before heading to visit the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project. Then, the delegation was invited to a lunch hosted by the Red Crescent Authority in honor of the crowned heroes.

Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, thanked the Red Crescent management for this initiative, which reflects the depth of the distinguished relationship between the two sides. Our players are aware of the high expectations and hopes placed on them by the fans of the country, as they continue to work to honor their homeland in all forums.”

Al Shamsi added: “We are proud of the partnership that brings us together with the Red Crescent Authority, based on our belief in the importance of strengthening the role of individuals and institutions in society, which is in line with the Federation’s vision, goals and mission in establishing a strong generation of jiu-jitsu practitioners who carry the values ​​of this sport and apply them in various fields to preserve the gains. National.”

The Emirates Falcons scored a historic achievement in the World Games held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, from 7 to 17 last July, where the UAE national team champions won five colored medals, where the champion Faisal Al Ketbi achieved gold in 85 kg and gold in open weight While Mohammed Al-Suwaidi won silver in the 69kg weight category, the rising Emirati star Shamma Al-Kalbani made a historic achievement by winning the bronze in the 63kg weight category, and the bronze in the women’s open weight.