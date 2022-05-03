Ubisoft has revealed the development of its troubled Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake – which was originally due to release in January last year – has been moved to a new studio and will now release “when it’s ready”.

Prior to today’s announced, the Sands of Time remake was being developed by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, but the project has been dogged by setbacks since its unveiling in September 2020. Shortly after its announcement, Ubisoft moved its launch date from January 2021 to March that same year, but February brought a second delay, this time indefinitely, while the team worked on delivering “a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

A subsequent update in June last year gave the Prince of Persia remake a revised launch window of 2022, and it’s all been pretty quiet since then.

The Sands of Time Remake – Official Reveal Trailer.

Now, however, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce a change in studios, writing, “The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal, the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy.

“This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all -time classic, when it’s ready.

“We want to thank you all for your continuous support and patience throughout the development. Rest assured, that we will update you on the progress in a future update.”