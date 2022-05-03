The 2022 Professional League Cup of Argentine soccer begins to enter the definition zone: this weekend the last date of the regular phase of the contest will be played, and then they will be determined quarterfinal matchupsin search of the great champion.
It was announced that the rooms will be played on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11, while the semifinalswhich will take place on the 15th, will have as venues Hurricane in the City of Buenos Aires, Independent in the Province, which respectively left out Vélez and Racing, who were the other candidates to offer their stadiums.
The final, meanwhile, will be on May 22 at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdobawhich ended up “beating” its competitors due to its infrastructure and above all due to its absolute predisposition to receive both partialities, with a total of 57,000 places available between the two fans, the protocol tickets and the press.
A great show is expected from an international-level Argentine artist for the match preview or halftime: the name of Paul London, Argentine singer, rapper and composer born precisely in Córdoba, 24 years old. Which teams will he sing for?
#Professional #League #Cup #final #played #Mario #Alberto #Kempes
Leave a Reply