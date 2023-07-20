Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Huge hailstones caused enormous damage in Veneto. © Facebook/Meteo Bassano and Pedemontana del Grappa

The roller coaster summer causes one storm after the other in the Alps. A city north of Venice was hit by a heavy hailstorm.

Update from July 20, 9:42 p.m.: The magnitude of the hailstorm was much more devastating, as is gradually becoming clear, the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, who is in constant contact with civil protection and rescue services, announced via news agency ansa known: “The number of people injured by hail, falls and broken glass rises to 110. Once again I thank the rescuers and technicians who intervened immediately after the events and who are continuing with the repair work and the registration of the damage in these hours.”

The heavy hail had devastated an area between Lake Garda and the area west and north of Venice around 11 p.m. Entire harvests of vegetables, field crops, orchards, vineyards were destroyed, and greenhouses were also smashed. Exhibition structures were also badly damaged.

First registration: Bassano del Grappa – The town of Bassano del Grappa (43,395 inhabitants) is located at the outlet of the Brenta river from the Vicentine Alps to the plain north of Venice. The idyllic town is known for its marc schnapps and other liqueur specialties, and Prosecco is also made from the grapes on the hills of Monte Grappa.

On Wednesday evening (July 19) a violent hailstorm swept across the region in Italy. Huge hailstones, larger than palms of hands, smashed car windows and tore holes in house walls. The hailstones were eight to ten centimeters in size. The simultaneous storm downed several trees. Agriculture also suffered damage. A video shows the hail severely damaging an orchard. Several fire brigades were on duty. The science website “Meteo Bassano e Pedemontana del Grappa” writes on Facebook: “Really apocalyptic scenes! One of the most devastating hailstorms on our territory in decades!” In South Tyrol, two cable cars fell to the ground due to the storm.

The hailstorm was strongest northeast of the city. The storm later moved south and continued to rage there. Areas around Venice and Chioggia were also affected.

Severe weather in Italy: The causes are hotly debated on social networks

Users report on Facebook: “It sounded like an earthquake.” Another writes: “I stopped my dinner and thought there was a truck downstairs. A noise that you’ve never heard before.” “It’s amazing, it makes you cry”, others find. “It was really disturbing,” one user.

Car windows were dented by the hailstones. © Facebook/Meteo Bassano and Pedemontana del Grappa

Another user explains calmly and matter-of-factly that the hail is related to the high humidity over the Adriatic Sea, the previous heat and grains of sand blown from the Sahara to the edge of the Alps, on which ice crystallizes. Only the day before, a storm in South Tyrol, Austria and Bavaria had caused considerable damage.