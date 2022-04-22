Ubisoft is attracting the attention of various private equity firms that may be interested in acquire the company, this according to a Bloomberg report. Two companies in particular – Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. – allegedly investigated the game publisher, but Ubisoft would not enter into “serious negotiations” with any potential buyers.

Both of the above companies would be in the early stages of Ubisoft analysis. According to Bloomberg sources, “there is no certainty that none of the suitors will proceed with the offers.” Additionally, it is unknown whether Ubisoft shareholders would like to pursue a deal, the report unveiled. In a statement to Bloomberg, the French game publisher said its strong portfolio would allow the company to capitalize on new opportunities within the video game industry, should they emerge.

Basically, therefore, nothing concrete is happening at the moment, but the relationship seems to have a positive impact on the share price of society. As noted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, Ubisoft’s share price jumped 11% after the report was released.

Ubisoft previously blocked an attempt at hostile takeover by the French company Vivendi SE, which lasted for about two years before Vivendi decided to divest into Ubisoft, in 2018.

Finally, we point out that Ubisoft has announced the closure of the servers of 93 games.