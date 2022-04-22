Home page politics

Of: Jens Kiffmeier

Energy price flat rate, fuel discount or 9-euro ticket: The 2022 relief package promises discounts from June. But how and when do you get there? Everything about payout.

Berlin – Petrol, electricity, heating or groceries: the Ukraine war is driving prices up. As compensation, the federal government Olaf Scholz (SPD) already that Relief package 2022 put on the way. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a tank discount, an energy price flat rate of 300 euros, a child bonus, a subsidy to Hartz IV or that 9 euro ticket for bus and train in local public transport (ÖPNV) – from June, German consumers can count on numerous discounts. But how does the payment work? We provide all the answers.

Relief package 2022: From when? This is how the payment to offset energy costs works

Originally, the federal government had already announced the implementation of the 2022 relief package for May. But the implementation of the measures, which cost a total of 17 billion euros, was delayed. Because before that, the individual draft laws still have to be brought through the Bundesrat and Bundestag. In view of the high level of approval in the federal and state governments Energy flat ratethe fuel discount, the children’s bonus and the 9-euro ticket goes to Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), however, firmly assumes that the introduction of all measures by June 1st is “realistic”. Transport Minister Volker Wissing had previously made a similar statement.

The government’s relief package is to be paid out from June 2022 – in addition to the 9-euro ticket, the tax cuts and the energy flat-rate. (kreiszeitung.de assembly) © Georg Wendt/dpa/Wolfgang Maria Weber/imago

The pressure to act is great. After the prices for petrol, diesel, gas, oil and coal came under pressure at the beginning of the year, the Ukraine crisis again fueled significant price increases. Next to the energy, food prices also rose. Inflation is currently 7.3 percent, which is why experts are already fearing an economic slump in gross domestic product of 0.3 percent. “It is therefore good that the traffic light is getting the announced relief package off the ground,” tweeted FDP economic politician Gerald Ulrich. Because the numbers cannot be approved.

Overall, all Germans should now benefit more or less from the relief package. What all measures have in common is that consumers hardly have to do anything. The relief should reach the Germans unbureaucratically and without an application. But what exactly does that mean for the payout? Here is the overview:

Energy flat rate of 300 euros: Employees receive an energy flat rate directly into their account

A central building block is the Energy flat rate. It is 300 euros. Every employee who is subject to income tax and is classified in tax brackets 1 to 5 is entitled to this. The money will be paid out automatically via the salary, i.e. the employer will transfer the 300 euros directly to the account of their employees. This is a one-time payment. However, the bonus is gross, which means that income tax and social security contributions are still taken into account. The self-employed should meanwhile receive the energy flat rate through a one-off reduction in their income tax prepayment. In contrast to the working population, they go Pensioners with the energy flat rate but empty. You are not entitled to the discount.

Tank discount: The federal government intervenes in the market with a price brake for petrol and diesel

However, from June onwards, retired people will at least benefit from the tank discount. This measure is primarily aimed at the many commuters who have to accept severe financial losses on their way to work due to the rise in fuel prices. But in the end, all Germans can refuel cheaper. Because the traffic light coalition will intervene in the market for three months and reduce the energy tax on fuels.

As a result, petrol will automatically be 30 cents per liter cheaper from June to August, and diesel will be 14 cents per liter cheaper. However, it will be crucial for the success of the fuel price brake that the gas stations also pass the discount on to drivers. The federal government wants to pay more attention to this, it said recently. But despite the tank discount, consumers should keep their eyes open and continue to compare prices at the pumps.

9-euro ticket in the relief package: where can you buy the ticket for public transport?

Nevertheless, driving a car will remain expensive in the future. That’s why she wants politics Motivate as many people as possible in Germany to switch to bus and train. An additional incentive is now being created with the 9-euro ticket. The monthly ticket can be purchased from June. That 9-euro ticket entitles you to travel on all buses and trains nationwide of local public transport (ÖPNV), this also includes regional transport, but not long-distance transport. The companies sell the cheap tickets on site – online, at ticket machines, via the Navigator app of Deutsche Bahn or at the counter of the customer centers of the transport companies.

Child benefit bonus: who gets it? Family benefits pay out grants from the relief package without an application

The 9 euro ticket could be for families in Germany be quite interesting, as they can even travel cheaply across the country in time for the summer holidays. For many families in particular, the increased expenses for heating, petrol and groceries are tearing a big hole in the household budget in percentage terms. That is why the Scholz government is granting them a subsidy for child benefit in addition to the other measures. The so-called Child benefit bonus is 100 euros and is paid out directly via the family benefits office – once and without an application.

In principle, all parents have a right. However, the child bonus 2022 will be offset against the child allowance. As a result, top earners benefit little or not at all from social welfare. However, families with a low household income can again look forward to a little extra money after a child bonus had already been paid out twice in 2020 and 2021 due to the consequences of the corona pandemic. It is still questionable whether the money will come in June. Experts assume that the family benefits need more lead time and the Child benefit bonus only in autumn can be transferred.

Hartz IV: You don’t have to apply for a subsidy of 100 euros in the relief package – everything automatically

However, the child bonus 2022 should not be counted towards social benefits such as Hartz IV. As a result, recipients of basic security can look forward to another subsidy. Then Hartz IV recipients will receive another one-off bonus as part of the 2022 relief package in the amount of 100 euros. This, too, is to be transferred automatically and without an application at some point together with the standard rate. However, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) has not yet announced a specific start date.

Relief package 2022: pensioners get nothing – demand for improvement

It remains to be seen to what extent the 2022 relief package will be able to mitigate the price shock overall. In principle, many economic experts had welcomed the package of measures in the past few weeks, partly because low earners in particular can benefit from it. However, economists do not expect energy and food prices to fall again too quickly.

Against this background, there is already criticism. The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) called on the federal government to make adjustments to individual projects. Above all, the energy cost flat rate is too low, said DIW boss Marcel Fratzscher now the Rheinische Post. With a one-time fee of 300 euros, the increase in costs cannot be offset. In addition, the expert continued, the instrument must benefit everyone in Germany. In other words, pensioners also need help.