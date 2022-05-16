Ubisoft is backing Sony’s new PlayStation Plus tiers with a “curated” version of its own Ubisoft+ subscription, which will provide an initial 27 games and grow to more than 50 by the end of 2022.

It’s called Ubisoft+ Classics, and it’s a cut-down version of the full Ubisoft+ subscription available on PC (which offers more than 100 games including brand new titles, premium editions and access to expansions and season passes).

As part of PlayStation Plus’ new Extra and Premium tiers, you’ll get a growing selection of Ubisoft games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a selection of older games such as Watch Dogs, Far Cry 4, Child of Light and Steep.

Ubisoft+ Classics will “initially” be available bundled with Extra/Premium, Ubisoft said today.

It also sounds like the full Ubisoft+ may be available via PlayStation in the future.

“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” Ubisoft exec Chris Early wrote today in a blog posts.

“This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, whenever and wherever they are.”

Earlier this afternoon, Sony detailed some of the other games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium when it launches, beginning next week in Asia.