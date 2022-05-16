EU EU foreign ministers meet, sanctions and additional aid for Ukraine on display – Live broadcast from press conference at around 7 p.m.

Secretary of State Johanna Sumuvuori (Green) will attend the meeting in place of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green). He intends to update Finland’s NATO application situation for EU member states.

Brussels

EU a protracted decision on new sanctions against Russia could emerge at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday. The Commission and the Member States are trying to untie this week.

According to current information, the Foreign Ministers’ meeting will end at approximately 7 pm Finnish time. Finland will be represented at the meeting by the Secretary of State Johanna Foguvuori (green) for the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) has attended on Monday parliamentary debate Finland’s possible NATO membership.

Sanctions are not officially on the agenda, but it is difficult to get around the debate, as one member state, Hungary, is still fighting against a ban on imports of Russian oil. Hungary is dependent on a crude oil pipeline from Russia and wants a transition period and, preferably, money to adjust.

The member states will decide on the sanctions unanimously, so Hungary is needed to join. In addition, at least Slovakia and Bulgaria have had reservations.

The Canadian Foreign Minister will also attend the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Mélanie Joly and by video link to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

EU a fourth package of EUR 500 million in military aid to Ukraine is likely to be given the green light at the meeting. Since then, support through the EU Peace Facility has risen to a total of € 2 billion.

EU member states will receive compensation from the fund after supplying arms to Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden’s decision to apply for NATO has attracted a great deal of attention around the world and is being ignored when foreign ministers meet. Before the meeting, Foguvuori told STT that he would update the situation in Finland’s decision-making process with other EU countries.

When Joly from Canada came to the meeting, his goal was for Canada to be the first country to ratify the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.

According to Joly, in Canada, ratification could take days. He also said he had discussed the matter with representatives of the Canadian opposition. According to Joly, Canada’s goal is a fast-track accession process to make the time between applying for NATO membership and being admitted to NATO short.

Joly also said Canada’s goal is to work here with other NATO countries and also be in close contact with Turkey. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that it does not see Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO intentions as a positive thing.

High Representative of the Union for External Relations joins the Foreign Ministers’ meeting with Joly Josep Borrell said he strongly supported Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO application.