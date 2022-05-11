For many companies the end of the fiscal year has arrived, and for that reason they are practically forced to give details of what is to come in the future in their releases. For that reason, Ubisoft unveiled a new video game inspired by the Rabbidsthose characters that became a hit after becoming known in a spin off of rayman.

The game for now is known as Rabbids: Party of Legends, and it will arrive at some point in the year, specifically for the month of June, being a project taken from another region. Well, for those who don’t know the subject, I had already reached Chinabut for some reason other countries and continents were left out of the equation in 2019.

Something that is particularly striking about this video game is its theme of being a family multiplayer experience, making a clear allusion to the different installments of mario party. However, it seems that the mini-games have a differentiating touch, and to this is added the crazy personality of such unique characters.

In news related to the franchise of Ubisoft. Months ago it was mentioned that the second collaboration of Rabbids with Super Mario could be delayed, this due to somewhat dystopian issues in the company of France. If you want to know more about it, we leave you a link in which you can soak up all this relevant information.

Via: gonintendo