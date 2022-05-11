A bipartisan group of United States Senators presented this Wednesday a resolution in which they celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations with Colombia and declare that the country plays a critical role in the stability and prosperity of the Hemisphere.

The resolution is signed by Republican senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Ted Cruz, James Risch, and Democrat Chris Coons.

Marco Rubio, Republican US Senator Photo: Mauricio Dueñas / EFE – Archive / THE TIME

The document also recognizes a strategic alliance with Colombia that is based on a shared commitment to democracy and celebrates the contributions that Colombian and Colombo Americans have made to the United States.

In addition, the resolution reaffirms the US commitment to the Colombian people in the search for peacestability and prosperity and calls for strengthening cooperation with the country in areas such as technology, education, energy transition and relocation of production chains.

The text, in turn, speaks of jointly redoubling efforts to protect democracy in the region.

The resolution must still be passed to the plenary session of the Upper House for final approval..

May 4, 1822 President James Monroe signed a law passed by Congress in which Colombia was recognized as a country.

A month later, on June 19, the US accepted the credentials of Manuel de Trujillo and Torres as Colombia’s first official business manager to Washington, formally beginning bilateral relations.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

