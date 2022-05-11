The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, highlighting the recommendation to continue using the sanitary implement. The measure, which will be applied from Monday, May 16, occurs in a context of progressive decrease in infections.

As of Monday, May 16, the use of the mask in French public transport is no longer mandatory at a time when “the epidemic situation is improving”, according to the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran.

In this sense, the number of cases has decreased, a trend that health authorities hope will continue to spread in the coming months.

“Wearing a mask is still recommended, but it is not mandatory,” said Véran.

The health situation, in constant improvement, allows us to leverage the obligation of the port of masque to all transport, on Monday. Il reste recommandé, notamment pour les personnes fragile. — Olivier Veran (@olivierveran) May 11, 2022



“The most likely scenario”, according to the minister, is that the coronavirus does not disappear, but taking into account the levels of protection of the French, thanks to immunization by successive waves of infections and the application of vaccines, this can be adopted. extent.

Despite the new guideline, the health pass in hospitals and nursing homes will remain in force, as well as the mandatory mask in these establishments.

The gradual removal of restrictions

More and more nations are joining the relaxation of the measures against Covid-19, mainly in territories that have a high percentage of vaccinated people.

Minister Véran indicated, regarding whether a mask should be worn on international flights to or from countries where the restrictions continue, that the airlines will be the ones that determine that aspect.

Group of travelers wearing a mask at the Paris airport, Charles de Gaulle. As of May 16, its use on public transport will no longer be mandatory. Stock image. © AFP – Bertrand Guay

So far, 11 European bloc nations have lifted restrictions on public transport.

In Europe, some airlines have softened the use of the mask depending on the destination. Such is the case of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, based in the United Kingdom or the airline Easy Jet and the Dutch KLM, among others.

Reuters and EFE