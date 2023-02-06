As of midnight this Wednesday, the 8th, tourists and visitors will have to pay a fee to stay for more than 4 hours in Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo. The city, one of the main summer destinations in São Paulo, has 102 cataloged beaches. The city hall created an environmental preservation fee to offset the impacts generated by the high flow of tourists, especially in the high season, like now. The basic rate for cars is BRL 13 per period (in and out).

The fee will be charged using a system similar to the electronic billing system (Sem Parar) for highway tolls, installed at the main accesses to the city. The system, operated by the company Eco Ubatuba, has been tested since the end of November.

In addition to the device (Tag) installed on the vehicle’s windshield, the tourist can make the payment directly on the company’s website. Interested parties can also buy tickets in advance. If you don’t do any of this and stay in the city for more than 4 hours, he will receive the charge at your car address.

In addition to vehicles with Ubatuba license plates, cars licensed in Ilhabela, São Sebastião and Caraguatatuba, on the north coast, and in surrounding cities, such as Paraty (RJ), Cunha, São Luiz do Paraitinga and Natividade da Serra are automatically exempt .

Owners of vacation homes, renters, large retailers and self-employed workers may apply for exemption. Residents of Ubatuba with signs of non-exempt cities need to register. Essential service vehicles, including ambulances, are entitled to exemption.

The fee will be charged continuously, from Monday to Monday, including at night. According to the Environment Secretary, Guilherme Adolpho, the resources will be invested in urban infrastructure to preserve and conserve the beaches, the Atlantic Forest and the local biodiversity.

Another destination of the sum, to be passed on to the Environment Fund, will be the correct disposal of garbage. “In this way, it will be possible to offset the socio-environmental impacts generated by tourism and keep the city clean and preserved for everyone”, he said.

The environmental fee was created by law in 2018. An April 2022 decree defined the current values. Motorcycles pay BRL 3.50, small cars BRL 13, SUVs BRL 19.50, minibuses and trucks BRL 59 and buses BRL 92.

Vans and buses with tourists also pay an existing tourist tax. With the entry into force, Ubatuba becomes the only city on the São Paulo coast to charge an environmental fee. In Ilhabela, also on the north coast, a law created the fee, but there was a problem with the bidding and the charge is suspended.