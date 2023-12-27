Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 9:00 pm

Anyone traveling to the north coast of São Paulo this season and planning to visit Ubatuba should be prepared to pay daily fees for staying in the city.

The fees, created for investment in environmental preservation, have been charged since February 2023 – it is the first summer, therefore, that the tax has been charged since the beginning of the season. It must be paid by visitors who spend more than four hours in the city.

At the ECO Ubatuba website You will find all the information compiled in this text. First, let's look at the reasons for the charge. According to Ubatuba City Hall, the TPA (Environmental Preservation Tax) is a tool for sustainable local growth focused on preserving nature, with direct returns to the city's inhabitants and floating population. The fee helps to minimize the environmental impact, especially in high season, when the city receives a much higher number of people than usual.

Values

TPA daily values ​​vary according to the type of vehicle. See below:

– Motorcycle and scooter: R$ 3.50

– Small vehicles: R$ 13.00

– Utility vehicles: R$ 19.50

– Excursion vehicles: R$ 39.00

– Minibuses and trucks: R$ 59.00

– Bus: R$ 92.00

Vehicles registered in Ubatuba or licensed in Ilhabela, São Sebastião, Caraguatatuba, Paraty, Cunha, São Luiz do Paraitinga and Natividade da Serra are automatically exempt from paying taxes. And also vehicles that pass quickly through the municipality, lasting less than 4 hours.

Some types of vehicles will also be exempt from payment as long as prior registration is carried out with the municipality within a period of up to 3 days from the date of departure. Are they:

– Vehicles such as ambulances, armored vehicles, hearses, vehicles that provide services or that supply local businesses;

– Vehicles from companies providing electricity, fixed and mobile telephony, basic sanitation and collective public transport services;

– Small vehicles owned by people who have proven to work in the municipality of Ubatuba;

– Vehicles in the name of property owners or spouses, children and parents of owners;

– Vehicles of those who prove residence in the municipality of Ubatuba.

WHERE AND HOW TO PAY THE FEE

1. It is possible to pay the fee in advance via the EcoUbatuba website or app. In this case, unused daily rates do not have an expiration date.

2. Using tags attached to vehicle windows, as if passing through a toll booth, for example. In this case, the debit will occur directly from the user's account with the contracted tag company after 15 days from the date of departure. If the user does not want to be charged for the tag, it is essential that they make the payment within 15 days using any payment platform (except via bank slip) so that the launch with the tag operator can be canceled.

3. Directly on the EcoUbatuba website or app, via credit card or bank slip.

4. At the EcoUbatuba headquarters, in the city center, or at bases spread along the highways, during business hours.

The fee is charged when leaving the city and not when entering.

No physical barriers

Payment checking does not depend on physical barriers, such as automatic gates. Equipment similar to radars was installed, an electronic license plate reading system, which records license plates at the city's entrances.

For those who have tags such as Sem Parar, Conect Car, Veloe or Taggy on their windshield, payment is automatic, like at shopping mall parking gates.

Forgot to pay the fee?

If the visitor needs to leave the city in a hurry, they can return home and, from there, access the website or app and pay the fee within 30 days from the date of leaving the city. If payment is not made, the name of the vehicle owner is included in the municipality's active debt and the amount may be charged with interest.

USER SERVICE CENTERS

ECO Ubatuba Headquarters

Rua Pacaembu, 70 – Estufa 1

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5:30pm

Saturday, from 9am to 4:30pm

Telephone: 0800 822 8822

Lagoinha Base

Av. Marginal B, 326 – Lagoinha

Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm

Telephone: (12) 3042-3253

Saco da Ribeira Base

Rod. Dr. Manoel Hipólito do Rego, KM 63, 3000 – Saco da Ribeira

Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm

Telephone: (12) 3042-3254

Oswaldo Cruz Base

Oswaldo Cruz Highway, nº754 – Mato Dentro – Ubatuba – SP

Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm