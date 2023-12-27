













Eren's voice from Attack on Titan speaks out against voices of Artificial Intelligence









Lately, the use of artificial intelligence in the creative field is subject to strong dilemmas. It has had an impact on both the creation of animation and dubbing and voice acting. And it is worth mentioning that it has affected artists from all over the world, from Mexico to Japan.

Yuji Kaji, the voice actor who plays Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titanhe commented –after an episode of Close-Up Gendai– its position regarding the issues of artificial intelligence with respect to voice actors and, of course, their intellectual property rights. Here is what he mentioned:

“Voice actors are not only responsible for the voices of the characters, but we also have the responsibility and determination to imbue life and soul into them. However, all our efforts are overlooked by this; “If you turn it into a toy, we risk destroying the pride of the people who do this work, and what we have all created together.”

Not only him, several authors have spoken out against the intellectual quality of the use of artificial intelligence in their area. Some voice actors from Mexico even released a video in which they protest with a song. The demonstration is called “Speaks out”.

Source: Wit Studio

After all the complaints and due to the support of the community in general, it began to require that the rights laws related to artificial intelligence be evaluated, all in order to safeguard the integrity of creative work in the different areas of the entertainment industry.

The creative panorama faces the emergence and strengthening of new technologies in various areas, however, although it is easier to make use of them, Nor should we forget the people who may be marginalized from different fields. Especially, there is a lot of disagreement regarding the creative field. Let's see how the position of artificial intelligence advances in humanistic fields.

We recommend you: Voice actors start campaign against the use of Artificial Intelligence

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

All seasons of Attack on Titan They are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

The anime is based on the manga work by Hajime Isayama, whose first publication was launched in 2009 and ended in 2021. The animation consisted of different seasons, and collected 99 chapters.

The first anime episode aired in 2013 and the last in 2023.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)