Monterrey, NL An interdisciplinary team led by students from the Faculty of Chemical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), and made up of their colleagues from mechatronics and industrial engineering majors, won the AIChE Annual Student Conference 2022 Innovation Award , held in November in Phoenix, Arizona, for designing a car.

The winning design is similar to the Tesla electric car, only that it is propelled based on chemical reactions, from the start, it improves the process of the batteries, the electrocells and the braking.

The Chem-E-Car team received the award in the regional stage, in addition to obtaining third place in the Student Poster Competition, an international event that brought together delegations from 34 universities from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, China, the United States, Greece, Mexico, Qatar and other countries.

The AIChE Annual Meeting is the first educational forum for chemical engineers interested in innovation and professional growth, where academics and industry experts offer advances on relevant topics in areas such as research, new technologies and emerging growth.

The Mexican team was led by professor and researcher Javier Rivera de la Rosa and was made up of six students from the Faculty of Chemical Sciences (FCQ) and three from the Faculty of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (FIME) of UANL.

“Our design stood out because it was like an electric car, like a little Tesla. We did this chemical engineering project devoting time to it and we believe that it is representative of the country,” said César Garza Hernández, a tenth semester Chemical Engineering student, representing his classmates.

“This car was designed from the ground up. It stands out from other vehicles that have a square container look. With the help of our mechatronics colleagues we apply many circuits, cards. They set us apart like a car Hi Tech. The car has taken a lot of safety considerations,” the student said.

“This year we had the honor of winning the most innovative design. The competition has precision as a criterion. It is not about speed, but rather that they show us a distance to reach. We must get as close as possible to that distance, so it is quite an adventure to be calculating the correct measurements and quantities to achieve the goal”, reported Sofía Aidé Sánchez, also a chemical engineering student.

The competition is held annually and AIChE affiliated universities participate in it. It has a regional phase that includes the states of Texas, Nuevo León (UANL and ITESM Campus Monterrey) and a university in Louisiana.

Those who qualify go on to the annual competition, where universities from all over the world gather. In this 2022 edition, the UANL won the first place in the regional competition.

The team had the support of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences directed by Dr. Argelia Vargas Moreno, and a local company dedicated to the development, manufacture and sale of agricultural products.

The competition took place from November 11 to 14 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, where the jury highlighted the design of the UANL car.