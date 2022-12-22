i left Winter Sales Of Steamthe promotion valid until January 5 which will allow you to buy numerous PC games taking advantage of offers really interesting. At first glance, what are the discounts you shouldn’t miss out on?

Let’s start with God of War, the action adventure jewel from Santa Monica Studio in which we will have to control Kratos and challenge the Norse gods during a journey with his son Atreus: thanks to the sales, the game can be yours for €29.99 instead of 49.99, with a reduction of 40%.

Speaking of action and adventure, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the exciting tie-in of the Guardians of the Galaxy produced by Square Enix, is available for only €20.99 instead of €55.99: in this case the discount reaches 65%, so it is an opportunity not to be missed for fans of Star-Lord and his companions.

Still in the superhero area we have Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered a €44.99 instead of €59.99 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales a €37.49 instead of 49,99€, while the recent Sonic Frontiers can be yours for €41.99 instead of €59.99.

The excellent New World is on sale at half price, €19.99 instead of 39.99, but the offers on are also very interesting Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2: Stay Human.