The Emirati initiative came within the framework of the response to the international humanitarian appeal to support the displaced in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries, in light of the presence of about 4 million refugees so far.

Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said: “The UAE is keen to provide the necessary relief requirements in situations of conflict for civilians, especially women and children, in order to ensure the provision of the necessary needs in such current circumstances and the resulting aggravation of the situation, especially from refugees in neighboring countries. Ukraine”.

He pointed out that “during the month of March, the UAE operated an airlift of relief aid, including sending tons of basic foodstuffs, which were delivered to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be moved inside the country or to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.”

He added, “The UAE continues to provide relief support based on the humanitarian approach of its leadership and its ceaseless efforts to provide the basic needs of peoples, and within the values ​​of human brotherhood pursued by the state, which puts the human being on its list of priorities without discrimination, and without any considerations,” according to the Emirates News Agency. Wam.

It is worth noting that, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, the UAE has sent two planes of relief and medical supplies carrying 60 tons, as part of its announcement of a donation of 18.36 million dirhams “$5 million” in response to the United Nations urgent appeal and the regional response plan for Ukraine’s refugees.

The International City for Humanitarian Services in Dubai, in cooperation with international organizations in the city, operated two flights carrying 124 tons, including relief supplies and shelter equipment.