It is the Audi # 32 of the WRT Team to stamp the Pole Position at the end of the Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe, which this afternoon inaugurates the 2022 Endurance Cup season with the 3h of Imola.

Extremely tight tests that saw Vanthoor / Van Der Linde / Weerts take the R8 LMS to the command, obtaining an average time of 1’40 “322 in the three heats staged under a leaden sky and threatening rain. Among other things, great risk for Weerts, who ended up in the gravel in Q3, putting an early end to practice.

The front row is all for the Four Rings, given that in second place are Legéret / Niederhauser / Mies with the R8 # 25 of Saintéloc Racing, just 0 “023 behind them, while behind them the # 88 Mercedes-AMG of Akkodis-ASP Team (Juncadella / Marciello / Gounon) is third, flanked in the second row by the Audi # 12 of the Tresor by Car Collection team (Drudi / Haase / Ghiotto).

Excellent Top5 for JP Motorsport’s McLaren # 111 (Klien / Abril / Lind), ahead of Iron Lynx’s Ferrari # 51 (Calado / Molina / Nielsen) and Attempto’s Audi # 99 (Schöll / Zug / Aka), in Pole Position among Silver Class competitors.

Finally, among the top 10 are Beechdean AMR’s Aston Martin # 95 (Thiim / Sorensen / Martin), Rowe Racing’s BMW # 98 (Catsburg / Farfus / Yelloly) and Jota’s McLaren # 38 (Wilkinson / Kirchhofer / Bell). ), all enclosed in the space of just 0 “348.

The best of the Porsches is the # 54 of Dinamic Motorsport (Cairoli / Bachler / Ledogar), twelfth behind the Lamborghini # 63 of Bortolotti / Aitken / Costa (Emil Frey Racing) and the Ferrari # 71 of Fuoco / Rigon / Serra (Iron Lynx).

Valentino Rossi instead concluded together with Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Müller with a 15th place overall (14th PRO) half a second from the top.

In the Gold Cup the primacy is of the Mercedes # 57 of Auer / Ferrari / Liebhauser (Winward Racing), while the Pro-Am is commanded by Bertolini / Machiels / Costantini on the Ferrari # 52 of AF Corse.

GTWCE Endurance Cup – Imola: Qualifying