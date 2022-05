Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan was born in 1948 and assumed the presidency of the country in 2004.| Photo: EFE/EPA/WAM

The Emir of Abu Dhabi and President of the United Arab Emirates, Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, died this Friday (13) at the age of 73, according to the state news agency WAM.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs offers its condolences to the people of the UAE and Muslim Arab nations, for the nation’s leader, His Highness Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the State, who passed away with God this Friday, 13 May,” the statement said.

The note, which did not provide details on the death of the head of state, announced an official mourning period of 40 days and that the flags of the Emirates will be flown at half-mast during the period, as is the tradition in some Arab countries.

Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan was born in 1948 and assumed the presidency of the country in 2004, after the death of his father, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, responsible for unifying the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.