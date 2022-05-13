The Formula 1 standings of the 2022 F1 World Championship, drivers and constructors rankings updated after Miami gp in Floridawon by Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the Red Bull.
Formula 1 2022 DRIVERS ranking
|POS
|PILOT
|STABLE
|PTS
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|104
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|85
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|66
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMH
|59
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|53
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG
|36
|7
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren Mercedes
|35
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|30
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|24
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|15
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Mclaren Mercedes
|11
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|10
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|6
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|4
|15
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|3
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|2
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|2
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
F1 RANKINGS 2022 MANUFACTURERS
|POS
|STABLE
|PTS
|1
|Ferrari
|157
|2
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|151
|3
|Mercedes-AMG
|95
|4
|McLaren Mercedes
|46
|5
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|31
|6
|Alpine Renault
|26
|7
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|16
|8
|Haas Ferrari
|15
|9
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|6
|10
|Williams Mercedes
|3
