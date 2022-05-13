The Formula 1 standings of the 2022 F1 World Championship, drivers and constructors rankings updated after Miami gp in Floridawon by Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the Red Bull.

Formula 1 2022 DRIVERS ranking

POS PILOT STABLE PTS 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 85 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 66 4 George Russell Mercedes-AMH 59 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 53 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG 36 7 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 35 8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 24 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 15 11 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes 11 12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT 10 13 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 6 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4 15 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 3 16 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 2 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 2 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 20 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 21 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes F1 2022 drivers standings

F1 RANKINGS 2022 MANUFACTURERS

POS STABLE PTS 1 Ferrari 157 2 Red Bull Racing RBPT 151 3 Mercedes-AMG 95 4 McLaren Mercedes 46 5 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 6 Alpine Renault 26 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 16 8 Haas Ferrari 15 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 6 10 Williams Mercedes 3 F1 2022 constructors standings

