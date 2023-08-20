The UAE continues its global leadership in preserving nature and protecting wildlife, including its exceptional efforts to preserve falcons, houbara and other wildlife of environmental, cultural and historical importance.
The number of falcons released by the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program has reached 2,211 falcons of the two types, the Al-Hur and Al-Shaheen, which are threatened with extinction.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#UAE #environment
Leave a Reply