Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio opens its championship on the Lecce field in the match scheduled at 20.45 today, Sunday 20 August, for the second day of the Serie A 2023-2024 calendar.

The formations:

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Dorgu; Gonzalez, Ramadani, Raffia; Banda, Strefezza, Almqvist. All. D’Aversa.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

The match will be broadcast by Dazn and Sky. In particular, on the satellite it will be visible on channels 202, 213 and 251. In streaming, on the Dazn app, on Sky Go and on the Now platform.