Abu Dhabi (WAM)

During the Universal Periodic Review session of the Human Rights Report at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Ministry of the Interior launched the Ministry of the Interior’s strategy for child protection, during a discussion session in the presence of representatives from international bodies, including public benefit institutions, international police bodies, and international organizations.

This strategy enhances the efforts to protect children in the country, and supports its constant endeavor to develop and improve the system of their protection, and make it more comprehensive and keep up with the challenges in this field, through the development and launch of methodologies, foundations, work programs, and supportive policies and legislation that enhance the successes achieved by the state, and its quest for a better future and more childhood. Safer.

The child protection strategy includes 4 main axes and 6 strategic objectives. The axes are comprehensive and integrated to ensure child protection, as they focus on empowering children and guaranteeing their right to live in cohesive families that guarantee their protection from harm and optimal care for them. The axes also include a focus on building community partnerships. And effective institutional inside and outside the country, in addition to involving the community in child protection in order to ensure the achievement of a safe and cohesive society that protects children and helps in their upbringing, and works to guarantee all their rights.

As for the strategic objectives, they include developing the smart system for child protection, strengthening the family role and parental control, in addition to strengthening cooperation at the national and international level, building the capabilities of workers and taking care of their mental health, and raising society’s awareness of children’s rights and protecting their normal nature within a cohesive and natural family framework, to lead to achieving the strategic goals. Enhancing the position of the United Arab Emirates in international competitive indicators in the field of child protection. During the working session, the framework of the strategy and the linkage of the strategic axes to the strategic objectives were explained, within an integrated system for child protection that begins with the normal, cohesive family that plays its natural role in raising, caring for and protecting children, since the family is the first line of defense in child protection, the first caregiver and the main contributor to its development; To become a good person in his community and country.

The speakers discussed the state’s pioneering role in the field of child protection, whether at the national or global level, and also praised the efforts made by the state to promote the efforts and culture of child protection at the global level by participating in international organizations concerned with this aspect.

The speakers discussed the AI4SC project launched by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the United Nations Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, which aims to raise the capabilities of all countries of the world in the field of child protection from abuse and exploitation via the Internet.