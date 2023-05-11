The Argentine footballer of PSG, Lionel Messihe wanted to say goodbye to Sergio Busquetsafter announcing this Wednesday that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, and thanked him “for what was on and off the pitch”, in a post on his Instagram.

“On the field always with the 5, but in reality, as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi”, wrote the former Barça player about his former teammate and friend.

Messi He also highlighted all the moments that he and Busquets spent together, “many good ones and some also complicated ones”, and that they will remain “forever”. And he also wished him “the best” in his new stage, “both to you and to your entire family.”

“Thank you for what was on and off the pitch, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones… They will remain forever! Big hug, @5sergiob”, he wrote Messi.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio BusquetsThe 34-year-old announced this Wednesday that he will no longer belong to the Barça team at the end of this season.

Busquets leaves Barcelona after 17 seasons, in which so far, he has won 31 titles (8 Leagues, 7 Copas del Rey, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions League, 3 Club World Cups and 3 European Super Cups). That will surely be 32, if the Catalans are proclaimed League champions in the coming days.