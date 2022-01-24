In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation, describing these attacks as a heinous crime committed by the Houthi terrorist militia outside international and humanitarian laws.

The ministry said that this terrorist militia continues its crimes unchecked in an effort to spread terrorism and chaos in the region to achieve its illegal aims and objectives, calling on the international community to condemn and completely reject these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The UAE also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of the Jazan region in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, which resulted in two civilian casualties.

The ministry considered that this targeting is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians, which calls for taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from Houthi threats.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, standing with it in one line against every threat to its security and stability, and supporting it in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement stressed that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to its security and stability system.