Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cairo (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the UAE and Egypt is an affirmation of the depth of brotherly ties between the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness said on Twitter: “The UAE and Egypt’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between them is an affirmation of the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples since the era of Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him. The UAE and Egypt are an element of regional stability and a model for relations between brothers … and in cooperation with my brother Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, our relations will always go forward for the better.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt begin fifty new years of strong relations and joint work under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. His Highness said: “Today in Egypt, the UAE celebrates fifty years of fraternal relations…stable…developed… We also celebrate and celebrate the beginning of a new fifty years under the leadership of my brother President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, the President of the State, may God protect him.. Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum indicated that the brotherly relations between the Emirates and Egypt were founded on the values ​​of mutual respect and joint action aimed at achieving the interests of the two brotherly peoples and the interests of all Arab peoples, based on the keenness of the two countries to present a distinguished model of what Arab ties should be.

His Highness added that the next stage will witness more constructive cooperation in various vital sectors to take advantage of the huge potentials enjoyed by the UAE and Egypt, pointing out that the two countries look to the future with open minds and a solid will to continue the process of development work in all fields, especially those that affect the lives of peoples. .

This came in conjunction with the launch of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, which are being held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, over a period of 3 days, in the presence of a group of A large number of ministers, government officials, businessmen and investors, as well as a large number of cultural and media pioneers from both countries.

In addition, His Excellency President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, stressed that the Egyptian-Emirati relations have not changed over many decades, but rather have become more firmly established in light of the understanding, brotherhood and consensus between the two countries, which is a title for the course of relations between them, noting that the relations between the two countries have been distinguished. It has always been based not only on feelings of love, brotherhood and true friendship, but also on a deep and accurate realistic understanding of the conditions of the region and the world, and on integration and the promotion of cooperation and common interests, which gives it strength and sustainability over time.

The Egyptian President added: “Today we celebrate a dear and dear occasion to the heart of every Egyptian, which is the 50th anniversary of the Egyptian-Emirati relations, which represents an exemplary model of the good and strong relations that unite two brotherly countries and peoples, where the true and sincere values ​​of brotherhood, affection and compatibility between the two peoples, which we touch and appreciate, prevail. We are proud of it, and here I say that the Egyptian and Emirati people are always on the heart of one man.”

He said: “The relations between the two countries, despite the different leaders and governments, remain a model for what should be the distinguished relations between the brotherly Arab countries. Understanding and matching visions with the leaders of the sisterly Emirates are what we are proud of in Egypt, starting with the great founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.” Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the author of the position and the historical saying during the October 1973 war that Arab oil is not more precious than Arab blood, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, as well as Their Highnesses the rulers of the Emirates, up to the President of the State, brother and dear friend, His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and brother and dear friend His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His Excellency President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed that economic and investment cooperation in all fields always proceeds at the highest level… and the future prospects for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries are promising and prosperous… God Almighty will bring abundant good to the peoples of the two countries, and all the peoples of the Arab world.

The Egyptian President concluded his speech by emphasizing his adherence to the covenant of brotherhood that unites the two countries, saying: “In continuation to the stances of the great founder (Zayed Al-Khair), I do not fail here to recall with appreciation and gratitude the historical supportive position during the difficult period that Egypt went through about ten years ago, which It came to enhance the specificity of the relations between Egypt and the UAE, and a clear proof of the close ties that unite the two countries, the two leaderships and the two peoples, and that they are one people and one country… It is the covenant that I renew to adhere to… The era of brotherhood, goodness, cooperation, construction and one destiny… Praying to God May Almighty help us maintain and strengthen these strong and distinguished relations for the good of the two brotherly countries and peoples.”