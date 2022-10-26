Mexico.- After completing the participation of Monterey Striped on the MX League at the hands of Pachuca in the semifinal round, the changes have already begun to take place and the first big change is the departure of Duilio Davino whose departure had been announced for a few weeks, has now been confirmed with the arrival of Jose “Tato” Noriega to the sports presidency of the team, a position he will take from November 2022.

Through a press conference this Wednesday, he gave way to announce his arrival at the team where he already confessed that he will seek to do everything in his hands. “The intention is always to grow, always try to win, always give them joy and be smart to achieve it. We will be very close, trying to listen and repay their support,” said the manager.

Also on social networks, a statement was released welcoming him to his position, “El Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club informs that its Board of Directors agreed to appoint José Antonio Noriega Zavala as president of the institution, a position that he will occupy as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022,” reads the message that also highlights the director’s achievements as a player and in his other areas that he performed before arriving at this position.

Noriega Zavala will now have to overcome the record that Davino has left in the institution such as 2 Concachampions, 2 Copa MX and a Liga MX this with the men’s team, since for Rayadas he accompanied them to several finals and two Liga MX Femenil titles, the rod It is very high but Tato himself assures that it will be a challenge to try to remain in the history of the team.

Statement from Rayados on the incorporation of José Noriega | Photo: | Scratched Twitter

You already know what it’s like to be in Rayados, during the years 1992 and 1996 he stayed in the Monterrey club where he won the approval of the fans for his great contribution to the team with discipline, order and respect for the rules which led to being of the best in the field. His experience as executive He has had it with participations in a position with Santos, Monarcas, and the last job he had similar was in 2021 as emerging president of FC Juárez.

For now the team has broken ranks after being eliminated but it is expected that the changes will begin to be made in a few weeks with possible casualties or additions once installed in the team.