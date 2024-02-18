Bono, the Irish singer of U2, paid tribute to Alexei Navalny, the oppositionist who died in prison in Russia on Friday at the age of 47, during the concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas. “Next week – Bono explains to his audience in a video released on X – it will be two years since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. For these people, freedom is not just a word in a song. For these people freedom is the most important word in the world. So important that Ukrainians fight and die for this word. So important that Alexei Navalny chose to give up his “in order to defend it, Bono underlines while speaking to the public.” Putin would never, ever say his name. So I thought that tonight, as people who believe in freedom, we have to say his namenot only remember it but say it: Alexei Navalny, Alexei Navalny, Alexei Navanly”, launches Bono who is then followed by his audience.