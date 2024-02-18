The term 'reduflation' has been back on the agenda in recent days, and this is due to the publication made by the president of the United States, Joe Bien, during the Super Bowl, in which he called the manufacturers “scammers” who apply this practice.

'Redflation' (in English 'shrinkflation') is a practice that consists of reducing the size or weight of a product, and maintaining its price or even increasing it, with the aim that the manufacturing company does not record losses.

The practice is not illegal in any country, but it is questioned. The US president himself, Joe Biden, criticized food and beverage manufacturers in a publication made during the Super Bowl.

Although the US president does not offer solutions or policies to address the practice, the video showed products from several brands, including Gatorade, Doritos, Breyers or Tostitos, which he accuses of engaging in redflation.

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same? Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend. I'm calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. —President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024



US Senator Bob Casey, who published a report in December in which it details the impact, determined that from manufacturers of toilet paper to cookies they applied the questioned practice.

In the document, the senator noted that household paper products, as of December 2023, were 34.9% more expensive per unit than in January 2019, and around 10.3% of the increase was due to Producers reduced the size of rolls and packages.

For snacks like Oreos and Doritos, the increase was 26.4% during the same period, with shrinking portions accounting for 9.8% of the increase.

