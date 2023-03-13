The Drive: US Air Force to test flexible MUTANT air-to-air missile

The US Air Force (AAF) is studying a new concept that will increase the likelihood of air-to-air missiles hitting a target. In the United States, flexible ammunition is being tested as part of the Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT) project, writes The drive.

A promising missile received a warhead deviating from the central axis, which will allow it to hit maneuvering targets. The project was presented at the 2023 Air and Space Forces Association Symposium in Colorado.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory emphasized that the deflecting warhead eliminates the wings, rudders and thrust vectoring engines that are used to correct the course of the rocket. This will improve maneuverability and increase the range of the ammunition. Also, this detail increases the efficiency of target acquisition by the homing device, which is located in the head of the rocket.

The rocket received an electronically controlled system, which consists of bearings, gears and compact electromagnetic motors. It is noted that its design is broadly similar to the rotary nozzle of the F-35B fighter with a vertical landing. Rocket developers are working on a composite structure that will allow the system to withstand temperatures in excess of 900 degrees Celsius.

The prototype ammunition was built on the basis of a modified AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground missile. The United States conducted a series of ground tests of ammunition components. The next stage of testing is planned to be completed by the end of 2024. It is believed that the new missile will give existing and future aircraft, including the sixth generation aircraft being developed under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, a new way to counter maneuverable targets.

Earlier, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the Air Force needed 200 sixth-generation fighters. Also, according to the concept of combat aviation of the future, the Air Force should operate 1000 drones and 300 F-35 fighters.