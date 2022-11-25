The US Federal Communications Commission has banned the import of equipment from a number of Chinese companies

The US Federal Communications Commission imposed a ban on the import of telecommunications and surveillance equipment made by a number of Chinese companies into the country. The restrictions are due to the fact that the products of these companies may pose a threat to US national security. TASS.

The ban applies to companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology and their subsidiaries. It is noted that the commission for the first time voted to stop issuing permits for the import of new equipment for reasons of national security.

Earlier, the authors of The Global Times newspaper said that the US authorities are using NATO as a trap to undermine the European economy and tighten control over EU policy. The authors of the material said that Washington is building “bad intentions”, planning pressure on NATO member countries and demanding that they increase their defense budget.