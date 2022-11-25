On Twitter, the Minister of Health said that the first batches of the vaccine should reinforce the fight against the coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Friday afternoon (25.Nov.2022) that the arrival of the first batches of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 is scheduled for the 1st week of December.

In his official profile on twitterQueiroga recalled that the Ministry of Health signed, in November 2021, a contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer contemplating the delivery of all vaccines available and already approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The moving average of covid-19 cases in Brazil shows an upward trend, with a variation of 18% compared to two weeks ago.

On Thursday (24.Nov.2022), 13,510 new cases of the disease were registered. In total, the country has 30,701,900 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic and 664,987 deaths from covid-19.