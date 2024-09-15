He Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadiumfrom Cali, dresses up this Sunday for what will be the meeting between the Colombian National Team against the Netherlands, in the quarter-finals of the Women’s U-20 World Cup.

It will be a duel of two powers. Selection comes from surpassing South Korea Colombia won by the narrowest of margins in the round of 16 and arrives undefeated after an impeccable group stage. Colombia is also the only team in the entire competition that has not conceded a goal, thanks in part to the goalkeeper’s saves. Luisa Agudelo.

AMDEP6952. CALI (COLOMBIA), 09/11/2024.- Natalia Hernández (l) of Colombia fights for the ball with Soo-Jeong Park of South Korea this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

Colombia, beware of the Netherlands

35,000 fans will fill the stands of a stadium that will be dressed in yellow to support a Selection who dreams of the title at home. Although in front there is a tough team that comes from eliminating France in the round of 16.

“We were able to watch the entire France-Netherlands match, they are a careful, physical team, with many variations with the ball, strong transitions, fast players up front. We have analyzed the opponent quite a bit, the most important thing is that the players are focused and live the match,” said coach Carlos Paniagua before the match.

Colombia hopes to return to the semi-finals of a Women’s U-20 World Cup after 14 years, and wants to improve on what they did in 2010 when they finished in fourth place. “The key is for Colombia to be as calm as they were against Korea, with and without the ball, to play as a unit and to be patient, which is not synonymous with passivity, and to have an intense match,” said Paniagua.

AMDEP6959. CALI (COLOMBIA), 09/11/2024.- Linda Caicedo (right) of Colombia celebrates a goal with Gabriela Rodríguez this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

For the meeting with Netherlands, The national team could have a change in the starting lineup with respect to the team that lined up against South Korea. Yunaira Lopez would return to defense after missing the round of 16 due to a knock he suffered in the last group match against Mexico.

It should be noted that the duel Colombia vs. Netherlands will be this Sunday, September 15th at Pascual Guerrero. The events will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Yunaira López leaves on a stretcher and then in an ambulance. Photo:EFE Share

Possible formations

Colombia: Luisa Agudelo; Cristina Motta, Yunaira Lopez, Mary Jose Alvarez, Sintia Cabezas; Liz Katerine Osorio, Juana Ortegon, Natalia Hernandez; Yesica Munoz, Linda Caicedo, Gabriela Rodriguez.

Netherlands: Femke Liefting; Louise van Oosten, Djoeke de Ridder, Veerle Buurman, Emma Eliza Frijns; Kealyn Thomas, Ilse Kemper; Diana Apollonia Remmers, Robine Lacroix, Bo van Egmond; Fleur Stoit.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS