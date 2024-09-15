A new disturbance coming from the west is about to hit Italy, bringing with it heavy rains and thunderstorms in various areas of the peninsula. Saturday 16 September will be a day of bad weatherwith scattered phenomena that will mainly affect the North-West and some regions of Central Italy.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, September 16th

The Civil Protection has issued a new warning yellow weather alert for thunderstorms in three central-northern regions: Emilia Romagna, Piedmont and Umbria. Forecasts indicate that meteorological instability will continue to affect Italy, with locally intense rains and thunderstorms that will hit especially in areas already severely tested by recent waves of bad weather. The incoming disturbance will initially reach the North-West, affecting regions such as Piedmont, Liguria and Lombardy, and then gradually move towards the Center, also hitting Tuscany, Umbria and Sardinia.

The bad weather will not be uniform across the country. The Triveneto area, for example, will see milder phenomena, while in the North-West and on the Apennines, more intense precipitation is expected. The Civil Protection has highlighted the hydrogeological risk in some areas, with possible flooding and landslides in areas already hit by rain in recent weeks.

There Civil Protection invites the population of the areas most at risk to pay attention to weather updates and to avoid unnecessary travel during the moments of maximum intensity of storm phenomena. With the arrival of these new rains, the inconveniences linked to bad weather are increasing, especially in areas already affected by landslides and mudslides. The competent bodies renew the appeal for caution, inviting people to monitor the situation in real time and to follow the indications of the local authorities. In particular, it is recommended to avoid mountainous areas and watercourses that could suddenly swell due to heavy rainfall.

The bad weather phase, although intense, will still be short-lived. An improvement in weather conditions will arrive soon, with a progressive attenuation of the storms and a return of clear skies in many areas. The clearings will continue during the night, giving a starry sky that anticipates a more stable weekend.

For those who are in the regions affected by theyellow alertit is advisable to minimize travel, especially during the most critical hours of the day. After this brief but intense wave of bad weather, forecasts indicate that the heat will return.