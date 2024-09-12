Have you ever imagined looking at the Earth from hundreds of miles above its surface? Thank you to SpaceX and its mission Polaris Dawnthis dream has come true for two civilian astronauts who have completed the first commercial spacewalk. We are not talking about a normal space mission, but about a history-making enterprise, pushing the boundaries of what humans can achieve.

The mission commander, Jared Isaacmanbillionaire and space exploration enthusiast, along with his travel companion Sarah Gillischallenged the emptiness of open space. You can imagine the breathtaking view they had from their capsule. Crew Dragon458 miles high? Nearly twice the orbit of the International Space Station!

SpaceX: An Unprecedented Enterprise

Once the capsule was depressurized, Isaacman and Gillis carefully stepped out onto the platform “Skywalker”, a device similar to a swimming pool ladder, which kept them in constant contact with the shuttle. The images show Isaacman stretching out and spreading his arms, as if he wanted to embrace the universe. In total, they spent about eight minutes outside the capsule, in an experience that will remain indelible in their lives.

Do you feel like taking a walk like that? Before you imagine yourself up there, you should know that the preparation was intense. They had to adapt gradually at the reduced pressure of the capsule, switching to breathing pure oxygen through their space suits, at a pressure of just 5 psi, slightly less than that experienced on the summit of Mount Everest.

The Future of Space Exploration

This spacewalk is not only historic because it is the first one carried out by civilian astronauts, but also because the Polaris Dawn team has achieved an apogee of well 869 milesthe farthest point from Earth ever reached by man since the Apollo missions.

SpaceX, led by Elon Muskcontinues to demonstrate that the future of space is closer than we think. We are witnessing a revolutionary moment for the commercial space industry, and NASA itself couldn’t be more thrilled. Their goal is clear: to build a vibrant space economy in the United States, and this mission is an important step toward that goal.

And you, are you ready for the future of space exploration? It’s not just billionaires and experienced astronauts: over time, these experiences could become more accessible. Get ready, because the I dream of touching the stars It might be closer than you think.

Dream big and follow the next chapter of space exploration!