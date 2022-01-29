Tyrone Spong (36) failed to surprise Russian Sergei Kharitonov during Eagle FC 44 last night at the FLX Cast Arena in Miami. back and the much bigger, stronger and heavier Russian wreaked havoc with sledgehammer blows to his head and body.
#Tyrone #Spong #chance #Russian #powerhouse #Kharitonov #Eagle
Hotel guests found unconscious next to Ohio pool, seven in critical condition
Several guests of a hotel in Marysville, in the American state of Ohio, were found unconscious at the hotel's swimming...
Leave a Reply