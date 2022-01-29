Mexico.- The coordinator of the parliamentary group of Brunette in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier applauded the approval given by Spain to the former PRI governor, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, to be the country’s new ambassador to the European continent.

It was through social networks that the Morenista legislator, Mier Velazco, published a short message for his friend Quirino Ordaz Coppel, who will represent Mexico as ambassador of Spain.

“Very pleased to know that my friend @QuirinoOC was granted the approval to represent our country as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain. The former governor has shown himself to be a person of integrity and that above all he will defend the interest of Mexico in that nation. “, wrote Ignacio Mier on Twitter.

Ignacio Mier celebrates Spain’s approval of Quirino Ordaz

This morning the government of Spain granted the approval to the former governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel as ambassador of Mexico in that country.

It was Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard who confirmed the news, because through a short message he indicated that “by instructions of President López Obrador, the approval granted to Quirino Ordaz Coppel as ambassador of our country in the Kingdom of Spain.”

In the same publication, the official showed a photograph of the letter sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation to the Mexican government confirming the approval in favor of “H.E. Mr. Quirino Ordaz Coppel, as the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the Kingdom of Spain.”