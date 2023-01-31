A 16-second video in which two young men influencersshe is 21 and he is 22 years old, they appear dancing in the street during the night was enough for the Iranian regime to sentence them to prison. She was not wearing the veil imposed by the authorities of the Muslim country.

The events occurred on November 1, 2022, when both, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi and Astiaj Haguigui, were detained by the Iranian authoritieswho transferred them to pavilion 209 of the Ministry of Intelligence, according to the local news portal ‘Iran Wire’.

Nevertheless, It was not until January 29 that a court in that country sentenced them to 10 and a half years in prison for the published clip. It turns out that they recorded it in front of Azadi Square in Tehran, an important monument in Iran, an issue that was interpreted by the regime as part of the protests that took place during the last months of last year.

For this reason, they were indicted by section 15 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court for “encourage corruption, assembly and collusion with the intent to disturb national security and spread propaganda”as indicated by the portal.

Astiyazh Haghighi (21 years old) and Amir Ahmadi (22) shared this video dancing in a square in Tehran, Iran. They supported the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. Today they were sentenced to 10 YEARS in prison! for “promoting corruption and prostitution”pic.twitter.com/xaYlforyCZ — Rodolfo Asar (@rodolfoasar) January 31, 2023

Women in this country are prohibited from dancing with men in the street, aggravating the violation of the rule that dictates that citizens must wear the veil at all times when they are in public places.

Despite the strong aggression suffered by these young people by the Police, they did not have the right to be defended by a lawyer during the legal process. In addition, his request for bail was rejected, according to the aforementioned media.

On the other hand, their families were ordered by the court not to talk about the couple’s detention.

