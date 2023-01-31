The divorce between Celta and Denis Suárez is already official. And there are not only third parties in this story but even rooms. The Galician footballer, who has just turned 29, is leaving the club where he began a professional career that later took him to Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Villarreal and Arsenal before returning to Vigo in what seemed like his last season, for rooting and feeling. But some supposed businesses have crossed paths to generate a disagreement with President Carlos Mouriño and the footballer joins Espanyol until the end of this season, with whom he already trained this Tuesday morning. “I come where I wanted,” he wrote on his social networks. Then, in the summer, he will be a Villarreal player, a team with which he has signed a three-year contract.

Suárez had the second highest contract in the club at Celta, almost on par with Iago Aspas, but what ended his career in the team was not his ability to justify it. The midfielder was always a favorite of coach Chacho Coudet, but he suffered because in the environment of the sky-blue club they understood that they were facing “a little Piqué” that diversified his professional activity. For example, with his role in a representation agency, of which the club slips that he is one of those responsible, and that in July 2021 he intervened in the march to Real Madrid by Bryan Bugarín, a child who had stood out in the LaLiga Promises tournament. Mouriño exploded in anger. “A club that pays a player a real millionaire and sells one of our players, from the house, to earn 40,000 or 50,000 euros, really, it does seem to me a betrayal of the club,” denounced the president of Celta.

Denis replied forcefully, making clear his love for the club “since he was a child” and slipped that Mouriño had threatened him to make sure that Balaídos whistled for him. And he clarified: “I have never sold a player from Celta or from any other team. I invite you to prove this statement with the relevant documents, as well as the income of the money you are talking about.

That’s where everything broke. Mouriño summarized a couple of months ago, at Coudet’s farewell, how nothing was fixed, not even in a year and a half. “He doesn’t care about Celta, he goes about his business, exclusively,” he pointed out about the footballer, who finished the previous season as a starter for the team. However, after the disagreement, he prevailed over the Argentine coach who could not count on him in his last year of contract. Upon the arrival of Carlos Carvalhal, any debate was already settled, even though in the locker room several footballers suggested that the team needed the contribution of a player who was in the group, although in reality he trained apart from him.

Denis has not played since last May 21 and now he will have to get on the train of the League in a team that awaits him with open arms, with a coach from Vigo, Diego Martínez, who is looking for urgent solutions. The departure to Espanyol has been substantiated by a fixed amount of 200,000 euros that could be doubled in the event that the parrots achieve permanence in the First Division, a battle in which they will litigate, among others, against Celta. In Vigo they hope to solve their problems with the salary bill that clears the departure of a footballer who was destined to be the emblem of the club when Iago Aspas left him.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.