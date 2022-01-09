Simone had entrusted Prada Chanel to a family that seemed perfect, but after two years they found the puppy on the street

The last thing an owner of a four-legged friend would like to do is to separate from him. Unfortunately, however, sometimes situations arise that force a person to do so and at that point the only thing that matters is to find a new loving family for their puppy. This is exactly what happened to a woman named Simone Brown, when she had to say goodbye to her puppy forever. Prada Chanel before moving.

Simone and the dog have spent many years together and have shared many adventures. They have established a exceptional relationship in time. For this reason, when the girl had to move from New York to California two years ago, her heart was shattered. It broke because he could not take with him the four-legged friend.

As a responsible person, the young woman has searched for a perfect family to entrust his dog to. She wanted to rest assured that she had a perfect life, even if far from her.

However, what seemed like the perfect people to look after Prada Chanel eventually turned out to be the worst.

The finding of Prada Chanel on the street

Two years have passed since the time of separation with the puppy, Simone Brown received a strange phone call from an animal rescue group.

The volunteers of this association, a few days earlier, had found a dog rummaging among the garbage in the middle of a desert of California. After taking her to the shelter and scanned the microchip, they had traced back to Simone. That was Prada Chanel and, it is not known how and for how long, it was over to living as a stray.

Simone couldn’t believe it. Was grieved in knowing what his puppy had to face, but at the same time it was happy, because he was about to be reunited with his beloved furry friend.

The moment when Simone and Prada Chanel are reunited it’s a lot moving. The girl couldn’t hold back the tears and even the little dog was so horny with she couldn’t stop her little tail.

The meeting took place on December 22, 2021. Il best Christmas gift of history.