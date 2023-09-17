Sunday, September 17, 2023, 12:29



| Updated 12:53 p.m.

Two women were hospitalized this Sunday morning after suffering falls while hiking, one of them in El Valle Perdido and the other in Coto Cuadros.

The first of them, 30 years old, had an accident on the walls of King Kong in El Valle, in the municipality of Murcia. The young woman, who was in an area that was difficult to access, was injured in a fall and was unable to walk due to a possible ankle fracture, so she had to be rescued by air, which transported her to the Virgen Hospital heliport. of Arrixaca.

The second victim, a 38-year-old woman, fell in a mountain area of ​​Coto de Cuadros, in the municipality of Murcia. An ambulance from 061 and members of the Local Police went to the scene. Upon her arrival, the health workers treated her ‘in situ’ for a possible dislocation in one of her arms and later transferred her to La Arrixaca.