A man was convicted in Milan for forcing his partner into prostitution. According to what La Repubblica reports, the accused was a policeman, who however is no longer on duty in the Lombardy capital. The officer and the victim apparently met in 2017 on the internet. The two would have started talking and a relationship would have been born. During the meeting, the woman, who has Albanian origins, said that as soon as she arrived in Italy she was forced into prostitution. The man allegedly told her that he had thirty thousand euros in debt and thus pushed her into prostitution: “He started telling me to start prostitution again to get rid of his debts and move in together”, Andrea Fraioli told the public prosecutor.

According to what emerged, however, the man was married and was only deceiving her to get money. In December 2017, the victim then decided to stop and she would return to Albania. The policeman would have continued with her request and as soon as the woman would have reiterated that she did not want to continue, he would have written to her: “See, you don’t love me. If you love me, don’t abandon me like this.” She herself allegedly found some photos with another woman and then discovered that she was actually married and that he was deceiving her just to get the money.

Then the complaint dated 17 August 2018: “Everything I earned, I brought to him”. On September 12, judge Alessandra Clemente sentenced the man to one year and ten months in prison: the charge is exploitation of prostitution. He will have to compensate the victim with 25 thousand euros. The policeman’s defense lawyers instead explained that they are awaiting the reasons for the sentence, but that they will certainly appeal.