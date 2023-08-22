Two co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case facing former President Donald Trump turned themselves in to authorities in Georgia on Tuesday.

They are Scott Hall and John Eastman, the latter a former Trump campaign lawyer. They have been booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to correctional facility records.

Trump is expected to turn himself in at the same jail on Thursday. He is accused of trying to rig the outcome of the 2020 presidential election won by his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

(Also read: Trump will have to post $200,000 bail to avoid jail in Georgia.)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set $200,000 bond Monday for the 77-year-old former president.

File photo of the defendants in the case of the State of Georgia v. Trump

Trump, favorite for the Republican nomination ahead of the 2024 elections, and the other 18 co-defendants have until noon (1600 GMT) on Friday to turn themselves in to authorities in the southern state of Georgia.

Eastman, a conservative constitutional law scholar, is accused of concocting a scheme to submit a bogus list of Trump voters to Congress instead of legitimate Biden ones.

(Keep reading: Georgia police investigate threats against jury that approved Trump’s indictment.)

In the United States, citizens do not directly elect the president, but they designate large voters from each state, who will be the ones who vote for one candidate or another.

Hall is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit voter fraud.

Eastman’s bail was set at $100,000 and Hall’s at $10,000.

(We recommend: Prosecutor Fani Willis proposed that Trump’s trial in Georgia start in March 2024).

Trump was charged last week with racketeering and a series of election crimes in Georgia following a two-year investigation into efforts to overturn his election defeat.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, has asked the judge that the trial of Trump and the other co-defendants be held on March 4, 2024.

It is the fourth criminal indictment against Trump.

The former Republican president has been indicted for allegedly trying to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in a case in Washington, for having kept confidential government documents after leaving office and for paying a porn actress to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair. .

AFP